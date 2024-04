*I WAS FORCED TO STEAL FISH IN MKUSHI FARM BLOCK TO SATISFY MY WIFE’S PREGNANCY CRAVINGS…….

A 40 YEAR OLD MAN OF MKUSHI HAS DISCLOSED BEFORE MKUSHI MAGISTRATE COURT THAT HE WAS FORCED TO STEAL FISH IN MKUSHI FARM BLOCK INORDER TO SATISFY HIS WIFE’S PREGNANCY CRAVINGS.

SHALOD MWAPE AGED 40 YRS OLD, A DRIVER BY PROFESSION OF KATWISHI AREA OF MKUSHI STOOD CHARGED WITH 1 COUNT OF THEFT CONTRARY TO SECTION 272 OF THE PENAL CODE CHAPTER 87 OF THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA A CHARGE HE ADMITTED COMMITTING.

BRIEF FACTS ARE THAT MR MWAPE ON 19 APRIL, 2024 WAS FOUND IN POSSESSION OF FRESH FISH HE CAUGHT FROM MWANSA CHAWA FARM DAM IN MKUSHI FARM BLOCK VALUED AT K900 PROPERTY OF MWANSA CHAWA WHICH WAS FULLY RECOVERED AFTER HE WAS CAUGHT.

IN MITIGATION THE NOW CONVICT TOLD MAGISTRATE BRIGHT SIMUKOKO THAT HE WAS FORCED TO STEAL DUE TO PREGNANCY CRAVING DEMANDS OF HIS WIFE AS HE WAS ADVISED TO FIND WORK UNLIKE STEALING FROM OTHER PEOPLE AN ACT WHICH HAS LANDED IN ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE LAW.

MAGISTRATE SIMUKOKO HAS SINCE CONVICTED AND SENTENCED SHALOD MWAPE TO 6 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT WITH HARD LABOUR.