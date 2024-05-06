I wish to commend Chella Tukuta for apologizing to the people he previously hurt- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I wish to commend Chella Tukuta (Cornelius Mulenga) for apologizing to the people he previously hurt especially to the women; Hon. Dora Siliya, Hon. Edith Nawakwi, and Ms. Alice Musukwa.

He has also apologized to B-Flow.

Chella has recently complained about the high cost of living being experienced by our people.

He has received a backlash from his former comrades who are calling as being “ungrateful” and “bitter”.

His crime is that he has stated that things are far worse than they were before and urged President Hichilema to deliver on his electoral campaign promises, especially the basic one regarding cheaper mealie-meal, cooking oil, fuel and fertiliser.

When he raised the same issues against the Patriotic Front, and ECL, he was regarded as a hero and President Hakainde Hichilema publicly even referred to him as a freedom fighter.

But for his work, what was his reward? A job as a third secretary at the Zambian Mission in Brazil?

When you are speaking on the side of Zambians, you are on the correct side of history.

Keep on speaking, leave the praise singers to defend the indefensible.