ZESCO ENGINEERS ASKS SENIOR MANAGEMENT TO TELL THE NATION THE TRUTH, WARNS ABOUT A POSSIBLE COMPLETE BLACKOUT BY JULY

As earlier reported that Zesco is not importing power but merely preparing consumers for extended hours of loadshedding, information has emerged that Senior Engineers in the Corporation have challenged management to tell the nation the truth about the bleak power situation.

Zesco insiders say going by the current low water levels, the nation may go into a complete black out by July or August.

During a meeting in the national control centre on Saturday, control engineers asked their superiors to tell the nation the truth about the power situation.

This is after engineers were instructed to ensure they keep many areas off for longer hours than announced.

Zesco is under pressure to increase loadshedding hours between 12 hrs and 15hrs.

Credit – KBN TV