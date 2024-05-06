I REGRET CAMPAIGNING FOR LUNGU IN 2016 – KAVINDELE

FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele says President Hakainde Hichilema won’t lose the 2026 polls because his promise of taking development to all parts of Zambia is highly regarded and appreciated by the people.

And Kavindele says he regrets campaigning for former president Edgar Lungu in 2016, whom he says lacked the qualities of a head of state.

Lungu’s former political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba recently advised President Hichilema to watch and pray because he was dancing, drinking and eating with wrong people at Community House.

And Zimba said Kavindele was eating with President Hichilema for the sole purpose of boosting his businesses….

Newsdiggers