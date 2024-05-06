President Bassirou Diomaye Faye no longer wants to be greeted by military and civilian authorities at the airport during his official trips

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye surprised everyone by announcing a very unusual decision: he no longer wants to be greeted by military and civilian authorities at the airport during his official trips. Clearly, he no longer wants formal welcoming ceremonies. It is a break with the traditions of the past.

Why this decision? President Faye wants things to be simpler and faster. He doesn’t want important people mobilized just to welcome him at the airport. He thinks these people have more important things to do.

So, he decided that he would arrive and depart from the airport without any fuss. No formal greetings, no ceremonies, just him and his team.

This measure aims to save time for executives who were often mobilized to welcome him. They will now be able to go about their business rather than waiting for the president at the airport.

It’s a very modern and practical approach. President Faye thus shows that he is a leader who cares about efficiency and respect for everyone’s time. He also shows that he doesn’t need official ceremonies to feel important. It is a lesson in modesty and respect for all.

In short, President Faye has decided to break with the traditions of the past to make way for a new way of doing things that is simpler and more respectful of everyone’s time. A decision that will certainly be appreciated by many.

Chris Yapi