JACK MWIIMBU WARNS EDGAR LUNGU

MWIIMBU WARNS ECL

In a joint press briefing, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu and Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo addressed concerns surrounding former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s recent activities and interactions with the public.

Minister Mwiimbu began by unequivocally stating that President Lungu’s presidential immunity only extends to matters done or incidental to his presidency, which ended in August 2021. “Any activities outside the law after his term of office ended are subject to the laws of this country and there is no immunity that covers him for those activities,” Mwiimbu emphasized.

The minister went on to remind President Lungu and his fellow opposition leaders that the Public Order Act outlines clear procedures that must be followed before holding any public meeting or procession. “These procedures are designed to ensure public safety and order and they apply to all citizens without exception,” Mwiimbu said, noting that Lungu is well aware of these requirements.

Addressing President Lungu’s recent visit to a Catholic church in Kabwe, Mwiimbu stated that the government is “studying the video and not only what is visible in the video but also considering the unseen events and circumstances that presided it.” He acknowledged that while President Lungu is free to go wherever he pleases, his status as a former head of state requires particular security considerations.

“Wherever he goes he should be provided with security, it will be eminimal to the interest of the nation that harm falls on him,” Mwiimbu said, while also offering a sincere apology to the Catholic Church for the incident.

Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo echoed Mwiimbu’s statements, noting that President Lungu did not follow proper procedures in conducting his procession in Soweto last week, which “caused excitement and in some agitation.” Nkombo emphasized that President Lungu, as a former president, needs to understand that he is not an ordinary citizen.

The joint press briefing aimed to provide clarity on the legal framework surrounding President Lungu’s activities and to emphasize the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law, while ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, including former heads of state.