Mundubile Eyes Marijuana for Economic Growth

Mundubile Eyes Marijuana-Maize for Economic Growth



…and Job Creation, increase maize production



By Staff Reporter



June 3, 2026.



Tonse Pamodzi Alliance President Brian Mundubile has reaffirmed his commitment to transform Zambia’s economy through agriculture, pledging to expand maize production and introduce medicinal marijuana exports.





Speaking on Zambia Goes to the Polls hosted by Amb. Anthony Mukwita on Millennium TV, Mundubile, said agriculture would be the fulcrum of job creation under his presidency.





Zambia must not depend on mining alone for foreign currency earnings, he said.



“Harvesting about 10 million tonnes annually over a three-year expansion program is possible for us,” Mundubile declared. “We have twelve farming blocks spread around the country, each about 100,000 hectares. Other nations grow more maize in less favourable conditions with less land, so 10 million tonnes per year is achievable.”





Zambia currently produces between 3–4 million tonnes of maize annually, with a record 4.9 million tonnes projected in 2026.



By comparison, South Africa reaped 17 million tonnes, while Zimbabwe recorded 2.3 million tonnes with a surplus of 541,000 tonnes.





These countries earn significant foreign exchange from maize exports, underscoring Zambia’s untapped potential despite its vast arable land.





AGRO DIVERSIFICATION



Mundubile also pledged to diversify into medicinal marijuana, citing legislation passed under former President Edgar Lungu.





“The Kingdom of Lesotho earns up to USD 20 million annually from cannabis exports to Europe despite its small size. With Comrade Peter Sinkamba (Green Party) in our Alliance, we can move beyond traditional maize into high-value crops,” he said.





Globally, the cannabis market is projected to grow from USD 76.5 billion in 2026 to USD 171 billion by 2031, while maize will expand from USD 320 billion to USD 372 billion over the same period.



Analysts estimate Zambia could earn USD 50–100 million annually from cannabis exports and USD 1–1.5 billion from expanded maize cultivation.





Mundubile emphasized that the Zambia National Service would be repurposed for agro expansion rather than policing small-scale miners. “We must use our institutions to grow food and jobs, not to harass citizens so called illegal miners,” he said.





Zambia heads to the polls on 13 August 2026, with Mundubile seen as the main challenger to President Hakainde Hichilema, whose government faces criticism for banning public rallies for nearly five years and arresting opposition leaders.





Recent incidents include the detention of Mundubile himself and harassment of journalists covering banned rallies, said the UN rights commission and Human Rights Watch including LAZ.





As the campaign heats up, Mundubile’s agro-driven vision sets the stage for a contest between promises of economic renewal and concerns over shrinking democratic space.



Source: Millennium TV



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