🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Kwacha Breaks Below K18 as Recovery Gains Momentum



Zambia’s currency has crossed another symbolic threshold.





The Kwacha has strengthened below K18 to the United States dollar on the interbank market, trading at K17.90 buying and K17.95 selling, extending a recovery that has made it one of Africa’s strongest-performing currencies in recent months.





The move marks a sharp turnaround from the volatility that dominated parts of 2024 and early 2025, when pressure on foreign exchange markets, drought-related shocks, and energy constraints weighed heavily on the local unit.





For financial markets, the significance goes beyond the exchange rate itself.



A stronger Kwacha typically reduces the cost of imports, eases inflationary pressures, and improves business confidence. It also lowers the local currency burden of servicing external debt obligations, an important consideration for a country that only recently emerged from a complex sovereign debt restructuring process.





The appreciation has been supported by improving foreign exchange inflows, growing investor confidence, stronger copper sector prospects, and increased macroeconomic stability. Recent International Monetary Fund assessments have also pointed to improving fiscal indicators, declining inflation, and rising international reserves.





The currency’s gains have not been limited to the dollar. The Kwacha has also strengthened against other major currencies, including the Euro and South African Rand, reflecting broader demand for the local unit.



But economists caution that exchange rate recoveries are rarely linear.





Zambia remains heavily exposed to copper prices, global commodity markets, weather conditions, and external financial shocks. Sustaining currency stability will ultimately depend on maintaining fiscal discipline, expanding export earnings, and preserving investor confidence.





For now, however, the markets are sending a clear signal.



Just a few years after becoming the first African country to default on its Eurobonds during the pandemic era, Zambia is witnessing a strengthening currency, rising reserves, and renewed optimism in its macroeconomic outlook.





The Kwacha’s return below K18 may not solve every economic challenge facing households and businesses, but it represents another indicator that financial conditions are moving in a more favourable direction.





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