BINWELL MPUNDU, CHITEME IN WAR OR WORDS



…As BINWELL acknowledges CDF a game changer



Dear Alexander Chiteme,



I saw your post last night in which post you lamented that since the time you left Nkana after i beat you with 20000 to 8000 Votes, Nkana has not seen any development and that you are suddened that the only development you have found is what you left.





I have felt duty bound to put you upto speed with what has happened in terms of development in the last five years of my reign and just to put records straight for the many people who are now thinking i did nothing in Nkana since you have said that you have seen nothing that i did.





1.CHIBULUMA ROAD.



The Road left in a dilapidated state which called the Chibuluma /Central street road had developed dams where people could literally go fishing and so i lobbied for that road and now stands as a completed road and the first ever concrete road in Zambia. I’m sure you have not yet moved around to see this project.





3.TOWNSHIP ROADS.



When you drive around parklands as an example Chibote Mpezeni road, Pamo, Choma Road off chandamali you will see new tarred roads and ongoing works and I’m sure you have seen works on the Independence Road as well which works should start from copper hill mall all the way into oxford road.





By the way out of the 16KM of tarred township roads allocated to the entire Kitwe, Nkana got a Lion share of 14 KM, that is why you will see that even in Nkana east in front of the cemetery all the way to the police headquarters, the road is now tarred just in case you have not moved around.

This project will also see the road from KMB all the way to Takkis worked on as well as the road from the Buchi Traffic lights all the way to the CEC poleline worked on to bituminous standards.





CHISOKONE GREEN MARKET SHELTER.



I’m sure when you visit your favourite green market, you will no longer find those filthy umbrellas made out of masakas, you will now find a market shelter on top of that slab you partially built at the said market.

I’m pretty sure you heard the noise when the council demolished the containers in front of the green market that came as an afterthought to the project which the marketeers protested and which misunderstanding led to Pastor Duncan Simuchimba being sent to Jail.



Yours faithfully



BINWELL MPUNDU

OUTGOING MP FOR NKANA.





KITWE WEST SCHOOLS.



In Kitwe west where you left a school with on four classrooms at Kamakonde Primary, i was able to add 8 more new classrooms and now the school stands at 12claassroom since u left it at 4 classrooms.





I also lobbied for a fully fledged secondary school with teacher house in Kamakonde something the people had been crying for for years. Am sure where you move around you will be able to see tje progress.



I have also taken a 1X 3 block of classrooms at Mugala primary school and i was able to connect the school with electricity and sure you remember that the school did not get anything under your reign.





By the way i have also taken water to the market at Kamakonde and i have also given them waterborne ablution at the market and i was able to even finish the shelter that you left unfinished.



I have also provided security to Kamakonde Clinic after building a complete wall fence to the clinic that you left unattended to.





BUCHI /KAMITONDO



Am sure you remember that Buchi and Kamitondo grappled with the challenge of Sanitation for years even preceeding your reign. I’m glad to report to you that i lobbied for a $ 7million project that has seen the main sewer trunk line rebuilt and most problematic sewer lines replaced by bigger pipes.



I was able to rebuild the 1x 3 block of classroom that you built at Kamitondo primary which classroom collapsed a few months after you left office.





I was also able to build a 1x 3 block of classrooms at Kawama primary school equipped with desks.



I was able to build 2 ama 1 x 3 blocks of classrooms at Buseko primary school all equipped with desks.



I was able to build a new foot bridge connecting kamitondo and Buchi after the one you built felt lazy to stand after you left.



We rehabilitated some roads in Buseko and kamitondo just to make them passable





LUYANDO WARD.



The community school you left with only three classrooms that was built by the community is still there but.



I have built 2 Ama 1 x 3 blocks of classrooms all equipped with desks and i was able to equip even the old classroom block wihe Desks.





I have also built the school with a waterborn ablution block and through lobbying from KCM i was able to put up boreholes in some areas of the luyando community.



We allocated money for the construction of a clinic but the project stalled because of the land wrangles with phoenix materials. But the money is still there.





IN MINDOLO WARD



I completed the 1×3 block of classrooms at Mindolo primary school, a structure that had not been attended to since 2011 when the project was innitiated by the parents. This block of classrooms came with brand new desks.



I was able to connect the houses in Mindolo North to water and they started receiving water and i gave K5million kwacha to Nkana water to connect the remaining houses in Mindolo North and west to the new CHICO water pipes which project you will find on the ground.





I was able to supply all the needs to the maternity wing at Mindolo Clinic which clinic was built by your predecessor Hon Kazabu. This project at the clinic included water and all the furniture needed in the maternity wing plus rehabilitation works.



You will find that we attended to a number of rehabilitation works on some roads in Mindolo.





MISESHI WARD.



In miseshi i was able to lobby for a project to build stand alone toilets for D section in miseshi which project is expected to build over 280¶new stand alone toilets and the contracor was on site except for payment frustrations from the ministry of water but the contract is underway to move those families aways from trekking to communal toilets.



Am sure you have seen that Lunda Road is now lit with street lights akl the way from Mukuba secondary to the catholic church down mindolo streem.



Machona school also has a new 1×3 block of classrooms equipped with desks.



We rehabilitated Church Road in Chachacha

We provided desks at Mukuba secondary school, machona Primary and Buntungwa primary.



I’m sure you will be told as you start moving around the constituency.





PARKLANDS



We have built a 1x 3 block of classroom at Parklands school and we have installed street lights in a number of Roads which am sure you will learn of.



The number of roads being done to bituminous standards in Parklands will include the chiwala to Jambo drive road as well as the Mukuba Mall Traffic Circle.



ROKANA /NKANA WEST.



ON top of the Rehabilitated Central street road.

We have supplied in excess of 300 desks at Rokana School

We have also rehabilitated the ablutions at Rokana school.

We have also installed street lights in some of the roads in nkana west.





MUKUBA WARD.



We have built a 1 x 3 block of classes and equipped with desks.



We have also built a shelter for chacoal traders at St Anthony market



We also completed the market shelter you left behind at St Anthony Market.



We also set aside money for the rehabilitation of the police post at Kandabwe, with the only problem being that the police do not want to occupy that police post but the money is there.



We also set aside money for the construction of a clinic at Kandabwe except we have been going back and forth with the. Ministry of Health who have been a hindrance to the commencement of this project, but money is there.



We have also allocated money for the construction of a 1×3 block of classrooms at st Anthony School which project you will find if you will be elected.





WATER SCHEMES.



Am sure you will also find projects for two water schemes in Luyando and Mugala.

These water scheme include industrial boreles and big starage tanks powered by solar energy plus a number of taps from where residents can draw water.



I just thought i keep you upto speed with the developmental milestones that have happened in the last five years since you have been gone and i was in charge just in case you have not been able to see these projects.

There are many more small projects i could have highlighted but am tired texting.



I'”m very sure that it will not be easy for any MP to beat this record no matter how one would like to pretend which is why I will always walk with my heard high.



Yours faithfully



BINWELL MPUNDU

OUTGOING MP FOR NKANA