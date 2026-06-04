BANGWE NAVILEY THANKS STATE HOUSE FOR DESKS INTERVENTION AT SERENJE’S KALUNGA SCHOOL

BANGWE THANKS STATE HOUSE FOR DESKS INTERVENTION AT SERENJE’S KALUNGA SCHOOL



Citizens First (CF) Serenje’s Nkundalila aspiring parliamentary candidate Bangwe Naviley Chisenga has expressed gratitude to State House for its swift intervention to ensure the delivery of desks to Kalunga School in Serenje District, Central Province, two days after he complained.





Bangwe explained that he raised the matter through his former lecturer and current State House Chief Communications Officer, Clayson Hamasaka, who helped channel the appeal directly to relevant authorities.





The Opposition Leader is happy that in less than two days, desks were delivered, ending years of frustration for pupils who had been forced to share only nine damaged desks.



Bangwe commended State House for listening and acting quickly despite the complaint coming from the opposition, noting that such concerns are often disregarded.





The CF Parliamentary Candidate stressed that the people of Nkundalila Constituency are suffering not because resources are unavailable, but because of a lack of leadership.



He argued that if the past Members of Parliament had spoken loudly and consistently on the matter, the problem would have been resolved long ago.





“This intervention shows that when leaders raise their voices, solutions come quickly. We must address problems beyond politics. Our children should never have had to wait this long for something as basic as desks,” Bangwe said.





He reaffirmed his commitment to continue advocating for equal service delivery, emphasising that education infrastructure must be prioritised to secure the future of rural children.