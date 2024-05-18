´Don’t limit my movements´–EDGAR LUNGU

…as former presidents rights are further abused

Smart Eagles-18.05.24, Kabwe

Edgar Lungu, the sixth President of Zambia has cautioned police, working under orders from President Hakainde Hichilema to stop ´limiting his movements´ around the country as if he were a common criminal.

The sixth President of Zambia said instead of wasting money and time limiting his space and freedom, Mr. Hichilema should direct his energy towards fighting escalating, poverty, load shedding and high prices of mealie meal.

Dr. Lungu was speaking in Kabwe, central Zambia about 150kms from Lusaka on Friday after a police man stormed the private parish office of catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga, disrupting a courtesy call he was paying the respected clergy.

“Your job is to stop lawbreakers or people who are planning to break the law not stop me from enjoying my right to move freely,” President Lungu said.”

The former President said, “I came here to pay a courtesy call on the good bishop it´s not your job to bar me your job is to protect me, protect the bishop and others, so that we can meet, talk, and I go my way.”

The police man who seemed bewielded and shaken, speaking to this former commander in chief still insisted that President Lungu had ´no right to pay a courtesy call onto the bishop’ without citing a single law.

The policeman said, “When you were coming from Lusaka, you didn’t inform us to say that you are making a stop in Kabwe or any other place. You need to inform us in advance.”

The sixth President, a qualified lawyer and legislator firmly told the policeman that, “I do not have to inform you by law, who told you that I have to inform you of my movements?”

He said there´s no constitutional requirement compelling a former President to get permission from the state for him to make any movements.

“Sir, please let’s respect our constitution,” said President Lungu, “this is a church not a public rally and I have a right to see my bishop, to pay a courtesy call on my church leaders.”

A large section of civil society in Zambia believe the “democratic space has shrunk” since Mr Hichilemas assumed office almost three years ago in a questionable election.”

The sixth President has also been

banned from travelling abroad to receive specialised medical attention while his retirement package as a former president has been frozen by Mr Hichilema, his successor, shocking many.

In the face of all these mounting abuses, the western diplomatic corp that were loudly condemning the Lungu administration in the run up to the 2021 polls remain silent, ostensibly in cohorts with Mr. Hichilema´s abusive government.