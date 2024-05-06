HAAAA: DR MUSOKOTWANE SAYS FUEL WAS CHEAP UNDER PF BECAUSE THEY WERE NOT PAYING SUPPLIERS

The reasoning within UPND leadership baffles me to the extent where I start wondering what they were really studying or went to do at the universities.

I say this because if for instance, you get a bus on loan and bus fares are fixed between RTSA and the Public Passenger Transport Drivers Association of Zambia, how does that affect bus fares? Does it mean if you default on paying back the loan, then bus fares will drop? I am struggling to understand the Minister of Finance’s explanation that fuel was cheap under PF because they did not pay suppliers!

I think the opposite should have been the case. You default on your credit terms, penalties kick in, and you have to price higher to take account of penalties on the loan you obtained.

That is the problem when you are not honest and performing, and want to pass the blame on someone else to divert attention from your failure to deliver on your promises. Is this not illogical economics? May be I am missing something?

Another example is if you get a mortgage, build a house, and rent it out, will the rentals become cheaper when you stop servicing the mortgage? “What has breaching credit terms got to do with the price of fish”? In other words, what has the rental market prices got to do with breaching your mortgage terms?

Another dimension is why the suppliers of fuel continued supplying when they were not being paid. Logic dictates that some form of agreement must have been reached on how the arrears were going to be liquidated. Otherwise, the suppliers would have cut off supply.

In conclusion, just admit your failures and ask for help or at the very least, take heed of the advice of your opponents, no matter how much you may not like or agree with them.

I have six months arrears on my ZESCO bill, but the tarrif has remained the same until the recent increment. Can Dr Musokotwane explain, please, because using his logic, then the tarrif should have dropped.

We know you’re stuck so listen when we advise because we mean well.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party