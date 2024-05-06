POLICE NAB LEADER OF NOTORIOUS MATERO GANG

…..he was found with undisclosed amount of mar!juana on him

May 6, 2024

Police in Lusaka have arrested a suspected leader of a notorious gang which has been causing mayhem around Shadrecks traffic lights in Matero township.

The 28-year-old leader, identified as Gift Banda, infamously known as Black Fish, of unknown house number in Matero township, was found b€ating a 33-year-old man of Matero township whom he grievously a$saulted.

The victim sustained a swollen forehead, cuts on the lips and was profusely bl€eding from the nose.

Police officers, while on patrol in Lusaka’s Shadrecks compound on May 5, 2024 around 11:00 hours, found a mob near Shadrecks Bridge and later discovered that someone was being beaten while people were watching.

Upon seeing Police presence, the suspect ran away but officers gave chase and managed to apprehend him.

He was found with undisclosed amount of mar!juana on him.

The victim was rushed to the Hospital where he is currently admitted while the suspect is detained in custody waiting be formally charged.

Police are yet to establish the reason behind the a$sault of the 33-year-old man.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer