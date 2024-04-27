UPND IS SCARED OF UKA… that’s why they have created a pattern of trying to frustrate the registration process – SIKOTA

UPND IS SCARED OF UKA – SIKOTA

… that’s why they have created a pattern of trying to frustrate the registration process.

LUSAKA, FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The UPND Government is very scared of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), and that’s why they have created patterns of trying to frustrate the registration process, says Sakwiba Sikota, the Alliance chairman.

Mr. Sikota has told Smart Eagles in an interview that UKA is here to stay because it is embedded in the hearts of the majority of Zambians.

He said there is no difference between the UPND alliance and UNITED KWACHA ALLUANCE (UKA) and wondered why the Government is trying to set a different set of rules when it comes to UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE (UKA) adding that insinuations that the ruling party is upholding the rule of law are pure lies.

“UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE is not an illegal entity unless they say that the UPND alliance is also an illegal entity. There is no difference between the UPND alliance and UNITED KWACHA ALLUANCE, no difference at all and the rule of law in our constitution says there must be no discrimination, so why should they discriminate against UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE and give the UPND alliance a different set of rules, that shows that all these claims they have been making that the UPND is following the rule of law is a total lie,” Mr. Sikota said.

“Concerning the issue of registration, there are two entities that are in the process of registration, there is UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE as an umbrella of various political parties and there is also the application for UKA as a political party, alternatively UKANI or Arise,” he said.

” About the political party, they are so afraid of us that they are resorting without giving reasons, saying you can’t register it, we are waiting for them to give reasons why they said they can’t register UKA as a political party. The Societies ACT provides that once, they have given us those reasons we can appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, but because they have no proper reasons and because they are so afraid of UKA they have not answered our letter and it has been over a month now,” Said Mr. Sikota.

Mr. Sikota who is also a renowned Lusaka lawyer and United Liberal Party President said the registration of UKA is a straightforward issue and challenged the government to come out clean by allowing the process to go on smoothly.