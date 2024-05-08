ACC RESPONDS TO AMB. MWAMBA’S COMPLAINT AGAINST CORRUPTION AT MINISTRY OF ENERGY

Lusaka-Wednesday, 8th May 2024

The Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Thom Trevor Shamakamba has acknowledged a complaint laid by Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

Amb. Mwamba filed a complaint against large scale acts of corruption at the Ministry of Energy.

Mr. Mwamba has repeatedly complained that Law Enforcement Agencies were being used as tools to fight the Opposition instead of fighting corruption.

He said the agencies have refused to fight the current and escalating acts of corruption.

He urged the ACC to draw their authority from the Constitution and not to render themselves as tools to favour the current government.