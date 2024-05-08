HICHILEMA, MWIIMBU, KAWANA BEHIND THE NEW REGISTRATION OF ANOTHER UKA – SILAVWE

STATE MOVES TO REGISTER FAKE ‘UKA’….. UKA Council of Presidents (CoP) calls for mass actions of the people throughout the Country.
08th May, 2024
As the United Kwacha Alliance-UKA, we have received confirmed reports that the State through President Hakainde Hichilema, Jack Mwiimbu and Thabo Kawana have moved to register a ‘FAKE UKA’ as part of the tricks not to register the real United Kwacha Alliance, UKA.
The Nation must be reminded that the State has applied extreme INERTIA to register the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). It has resorted to peddling cheap lies through Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu and their surrogates.
We are reliably informed that the registration of this FAKE UKA has reached an advanced stage and it is aimed at sponsoring confusion in the same way they have done so in the Patriotic Front Party (PF).
We wish to strongly warn President Hakainde Hichilema, Jack Mwiimbu and Thabo Kawana that such imigalato (tricks) shall be met with equal force from UKA. It is now clear to UKA that we are dealing with uncivil, unreasonable and uncouth characters, UKA shall respond accordingly, we have talked enough.
UKA CALLS ON ALL IT’S MEMBERS COUNTRYWIDE TO GET READY FOR MASS ACTIONS TO DEFEND OUR COUNTRY’S DEMOCRACY. IG MUSAMBA MUST CREATE ENOUGH ROOM IN THE CELLS, WE ARE COMING TO FILL THEM UP.
All the UKA Presidents are prepared to be arrested alongside our people in defense of our cherished freedoms and democracy. UKA leaders shall lead from the front and willing to pay any sacrifice deemed fit by Hichilema’s Government.
Silavwe Jackson
Chairperson Communications
United Kwacha Alliance-UKA
IMINGALATO
If this is true then we have very primitive people in Upnd and government. Which can lead to very serious problems in the country. The problem seems to be that done people leading this country have never worked in government before. When you work in government don’t think anything you do or say will be a secret. Whatever Hichilema and his colleagues do or plan always reaches the opposition, so even if they deny that they don’t know anything about Miles Hisampa’s maneuvers, their plans already leaked out! It is true that they are the ones sponsoring Hisampa and company. But such kinds of tricks or mingalato as Hichilema is calling them are too low in perspective. Even a grade one pupil can know that “abachitile plan ifi ni ba Upnd, Hisampa bale mubomfya fye . . .”! But those so called mingalato will rebound back to Upnd very badly because they border on very serious constitutional abrogation , and Upnd faces de-registration once out of power!
Kutekwa naku mashilu zoona. Finally Kkkkkk