It is against diplomatic etiquette for diplomats to reduce themselves to praise singers – KALABA

HARRY Kalaba is shocked that the British High Commission in Zambia is claiming that democracy in flourishing in the face of the worst forms of human rights abuses such as arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, extrajudicial killings, banning of political rallies for the opposition perpetrated by the UPND government.

Mr Kalaba said international institutions such as the New York based Human Rights Watch Group, the Human Rights Commission (HRC), the Church, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) as well as various interest groups have come out in the open to condemn the UPND government over police brutality and banning of public gatherings by opposition political parties had expressed concern over the shrinking democratic space in Zambia.

“I am surprised and deeply concerned that the British High Commission in Zambia could rate the UPND so highly on democracy. To even claim that democracy is flourishing under the UPND is certainly encouraging lawlessness for which the ruling party is known for.



Democratic space in Zambia has shrunk to the all-time low under the UPND and President Hichilema and Mr Woolley is probably not living with us here in Zambia, otherwise he would never misinform himself about the state of our democracy https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/