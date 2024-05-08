UPND cadre radio caller Dr proud has been sent into foreign service in Zimbabwe

Losing UPND Matero Aspiring MP; Tom Michello Popularly known as Tom Chocolate has been appointed as Zambias Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia.

“ The Champions League “

CONGRATULATIONS: DR PROUD GOES TO ZIMBABWE AND TOM TO ETHIOPIA

This is very good. Dr Proud Sichaba has been contributing to Zambia’s development through community engagements and hearing that he is being considered to go and serve Zambia in the foreign service particularly Zimbabwe is encouraging.

Meanwhile former UPND Matero Constituency Aspiring Member of Parliament Tom Michelo has been sent to Ethiopia as Deputy Ambassador to Mama Rose Sakala.

UKWA cadres are unhappy seeing these Zambians being given a chance to work for Zambia unless it was foreigner Emmanuel Henry MWENJENGA Mwamba.

In fact, UPND government should continue on this path as opposed to listening to UKWA cadres that were and continue to be in missions abroad for over 10 years.

There is need of more UPND members and a mix of non members to go and serve Zambia except for UKWA members who don’t believe in the UPND and especially President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision.