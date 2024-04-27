Nepotism at ZESCO is a Clear Indication of Ethical Decay in Our County- Daimone Siulapwa

MAPANI IS CORRUPT AND NOW NEPOTISTIC

Nepotism at ZESCO is a Clear Indication of Ethical Decay in Our County

By Daimone Siulapwa

The recent exposé of nepotism within ZESCO, with Managing Director Victor Mapani promoting his daughter, Beenzu Mapani, to a senior position, has ignited outrage and exposed a culture of entitlement and cronyism at the heart of our public institutions.

However, a closer examination of the situation reveals a disturbing pattern of abuse of power and ethical decay that cannot be ignored.

Victor Mapani assumed the role of ZESCO Managing Director on December 3rd, 2021, stepping into a position of immense responsibility charged with powering the nation.

Meanwhile, Beenzu Mapani was pursuing her legal career at John Kaite Legal Practitioners, a private law firm, far removed from the realm of public utilities.

Yet, within months of assuming office, Mapani made a brazen move to employ his daughter within the organization in 2022, without regard for any moral or ethical principles.

The argument that Beenzu Mapani may be qualified for the position is a hollow justification in the face of such blatant nepotism.

If Victor Mapani truly wished to support his daughter’s career aspirations, he could have facilitated her employment with other companies where his colleagues could have offered assistance without compromising the integrity of a public institution like ZESCO.

Instead, by leveraging his position of power to benefit his own family, Mapani has reinforced the perception of untouchable impunity among the ruling elite and he is clearly guilty of abuse of office.

It is clear that he wields an alarming amount of influence within ZESCO, creating a toxic environment where personal connections and loyalty to the MD take precedence over professionalism and merit, rendering the HR unit defunct and cosmetic.

This flagrant display of nepotism not only undermines the credibility of ZESCO but also erodes public trust in our governance structures.

It sends a chilling message to the hardworking citizens of Zambia: that no matter how qualified or competent they may be, success in our society is ultimately determined by who you know, not what you know.

Furthermore, it exposes a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a select few, where individuals like Victor Mapani operate with impunity, shielded from accountability by their positions of authority.

Such unchecked power breeds corruption and fosters a culture of entitlement, where those in positions of influence believe themselves to be above the law.

The nepotistic promotion of Beenzu Mapani at ZESCO is not just a symptom of ethical decay within one organization; it is a symptom of a broader systemic problem that permeates our society.

It is a wake-up call for all citizens to demand transparency, accountability, and integrity from our leaders and institutions.

The nepotism scandal unfolding at ZESCO serves as a good reminder of the urgent need for systemic reform and a renewed commitment to the principles of meritocracy and fairness.

It is time to hold those in positions of power accountable for their actions and to ensure that public institutions serve the interests of all citizens, not just a select few.

Anything less would be a betrayal of the democratic ideals upon which our nation was founded.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

