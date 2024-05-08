ERB didn’t consult on fuel hike-Mweetwa

Mary Kachepa

ZNBC News

Government Spokesperson CORNELIOUS MWEETWA says the Energy Regulations Board -ERB- did not consult government before announcing approved hiked electricity tariffs.

Mr. MWEETWA says the announcement that ERB approved increment of electricity tariffs barely a day after hiking fuel prices did not sit well with government.

He says the timing for the announcement was off because it did not give citizens time to adjust on the fuel price hike shock.

Mr. MWEETWA said ERB must have consulted government before making the announcement for approved electricity tariffs hike because of the impact it has on the people.

He however says Government has no immediate intentions to reintroduce subsidies on fuel.

And Mr. MWEETWA says Cabinet has immediately suspended tax on the importation of maize.

He says Cabinet at its seating on Monday, tasked the Ministry of Finance to immediately come up with a Statutory Instrument -SI- to that effect.

Mr . MWEETWA was speaking during a Press briefing in Lusaka today.

He further said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed that Lubambe Copper Mine and Kasenseli gold mine be operationalized immediately.