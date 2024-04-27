COMPLIANT FAZ TO APPEAR AT LUSAKA HIGH COURT ON SATURDAY MORNING FOR INJUNCTION HEARING

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

26th April 2024

FAZ TO APPEAR AT INJUNCTION HEARING ON SATURDAY MORNING

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its membership and stakeholders that it has made an application in the High Court for the discharge of an injunction obtained by two non-members seeking to halt Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says Football House had not deviated from its long-held reputation of being law abiding by also respecting the laws of the land through following the due process.

“Following an application by our lawyers for the discharge of the exparte (one sided) injunction obtained by two non-members, our lawyers did apply for the discharge of the order and the hearing has been set for Saturday morning,” says Kamanga.

“We are a law-abiding organization and fully comply with football rules as prescribed by FIFA and the laws of the land. We will be at the High Court where the inter-parte hearing will be held as prescribed by the court.”

Kamanga adds: “We urge our members to remain calm amidst these turbulences preceding tomorrow’s AGM. We will keep our members informed at every stage.”

FIFA has directed FAZ to go ahead with Saturday’s AGM in respect of its statutes with failure to do so attracting possible sanctions from Zurich.

The AGM is scheduled for Government Complex on Saturday morning with councilors already in Lusaka for the highly anticipated meeting.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER