Kanye West Fires Back at Drake in Their Ongoing Feud

In the latest episode of the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake, West has fired back with some strong words.

Following his recent Like That (Remix), in which he took shots at Drake, Kanye West appeared on Justin Laboy’s The Download podcast to deliver his most scathing assessment of the Toronto rap star yet.

Discussing Drake’s recent diss song Push Ups, Kanye dismissed the value of Drake’s lyrics. He also mentioned Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, describing him as Drake’s “rich baby daddy” and accused both of them of rigging the music industry in their favor.

Kanye West, along with Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross, have recently dissed Drake. He claimed that their collective effort is like “saving the world,” suggesting that removing Drake and Lucian would significantly alter the music industry.

West also revealed how his remix of Future and Metro Boomin’s Like That came about. He described the process as energizing and exciting, especially with the prospect of “eliminating” Drake from the music scene.

The rapper further claimed that there’s a spiritual reason behind his long-running rivalry with Drake. He suggested that Drake has “sold his soul to the Devil” to oppose him.

In his Like That (Remix) which premiered over the weekend, Kanye West took aim at Drake and Spotify’s most streamed artist of all time.

He also referenced Drake’s relationship with Universal and Lucian Grainge, implying that Drake is serving them. The remix was released in support of Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake. West assured Lamar of his support in the song.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting a response from Kendrick Lamar, who sparked Hip Hop’s “civil war” on the original “Like That.”