By CIC Social & Lifestyle.

MORE TROUBLE FOR KASANDA AS COURT ORDERS HIM TO COUGH OUT $15,000 OWED TO A CONSTRUCTION FIRM ALUMEN.

The Lusaka High Court has ordered businessman, Sedrick Kasanda, to pay the outstanding debt of US$15,000 to a construction company, Alumen Fabricators, that worked on his Ibex Hill residential house.

Judge Elita Mwikisa entered judgement in favour of Alumen Fabricators after Kasanda failed to enter appearance and defence in the matter.

“Defendant pays the plaintiff the sum of $15,132, representing the outstanding amount owed to the plaintiff for services rendered to the defendant as the contractor for fabrication of aluminium windows, doors and glass installed at the residence of the defendant in Ibex Hill Lusaka Zambia,” read the judgement.

The said amount would also attract interest at the current lending rate from the date of the writ until date of payment.

Alumen Fabricators in its statement of claim filed last month, stated that the company entered into a verbal agreement with Kasanda to fabricate and install aluminum windows doors and glass in 2021.

The firm claimed that it agreed that the job would cost US$60,000 and that it completed the work.

Alumen Fabricators complained that Kasanda had failed to pay U$15,132 for the services rendered.

Kasanda is currently in detention for aggravated robbery charges for allegedly stealing US$5 million from Egyptian Michael Adel Michel Botros, related to the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport gold scandal last year.

He is also on trial with four other Zambians for espionage linked to the gold scandal.