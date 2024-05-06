DR NEVERS MUMBA TO COMMENCE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA

Dr Mumba writes…

Fellow Citizens,

I came across a statement authored by one Chris Zumani Zimba in which he took time to respond to a statement which I made during a live address carried on my official face book page.

In his response, Mr Zumani went to great lengths in trying to run a narrative that sought to define me, using lies and deceit, made-up stories and twisted facts all in an effort to destroy a name I have built with God’s help over many decades. It is such character assassination like I have not heard before. All from an individual I have never known or met in my life.

I have therefore, instructed my lawyers to commence a Legal Action against Mr. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA this week. I believe this will give us an opportunity to respond to each of the lies he has written in a respected and sober setup on the one hand, while also ensuring that he is given a fair opportunity to prove his many allegations against myself.

It is my decided aim, that may this case become a beacon in the land, and a legal precedence to ensure that after this, nobody, in this, our great nation, should ever wake up and maliciously smear lies and defame another person.

I further wish to place on record the fact that I do not take lightly, the trouble, the sacrifice and the total self restraint I have had to endure and hold on to, over many, many years to preserve my name, my respect, and my Integrity, both here and abroad. In the past, we have ignored these “bar talk” lies but now realize that if left unchallenged many weak hearts actually take them as the gospel truth.

I believe that such immoral politics shall continue in our governance space unless someone stands up, and pays the price to fight it, not through violence, vengeance or insults, but through a thourough process of FACT CHECKING under the auspices of the competent Courts of Law.

I believe that good is powerful enough to overcome evil and that Truth must never cower in the face of Malice and Lies.

It remains one of my truest mandates to help clean up Zambian politics and with God’s help, Zambia Shall be saved.