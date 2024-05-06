ABOUT NAPSA & THE NDOLA LUSAKA ROAD EXPANSION PROJECT – Miles Sampa

ABOUT NAPSA & THE NDOLA LUSAKA ROAD EXPANSION PROJECT

By Miles B. Sampa, MP

May 6th 2024

The Lusaka-Ndola road has to be done as a matter of urgency and it will be a big score for the UPND if completed. It’s however not the end goal that matters, but also the means.

NAPSA is as good as government by whichever argument adopted, be it legal or common knowledge. So, if NAPSA is involved directly, then it means it is government as a custodian of pension money that is funding the project directly. It would be interesting to see to check NAPSA investment guidelines if it can invest that much money in one infrastructure sector (roads)

Public funds are being availed to a Chinese foreign company AVIC to do a road in Zambia. It would have made more sense if NAPSA was advancing money to a Zambian owned private sector company so that they can invest in the road on joint venture together with AVIC. In a PPP the government’s role is to provide land, goodwill and importantly the custodian of public interest in the venture. That amounts to some shareholding percentage in the project.

Again, please get the road works started soonest to save lives from daily road accidents and also to speed up economic activities of trucks transporting copper from the Copperbelt, effectively to China via South Africa. It is however equally important that the issue of NAPSA involvement is well structured for the good of Zambia and Zambians.

MBS06.05.2024