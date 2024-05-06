VIDEO: I Left State House Because Bradford Machila Created A Toxic Work Environment- Chellah Tukuta

I LEFT STATE HOUSE BECAUSE BRADFORD MACHILA CREATED A TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT-CHELLAH TUKUTA

… As he apologises to former President Edgar Lungu, Forum for Democracy and Development president, Edith Nawakwi, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya, musicians, Bflow and Yo Maps , for disrespecting them on social media

In a rare show of humility, which stunned social media followers , photographer Chellah Tukuta renowned for taking on critics of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration, took to social media to apologise for using hurtful words against people perceived to be political opponents.

Mr Tukuta has apologised to former President Edgar Lungu, FDD president , Edith Nawakwi, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services , Dora Siliya, musician Brian Bwembya , popularly known as BFlow, Yo Maps and his wife, Kidist, as well as model, Alice Musukwa.

Mr Tukuta also revealed how Principal Private Secretary , Bradford Machila created a toxic work environment at State House, which forced him to leave before he was offered a diplomatic job as Third Secretary-Press at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Brazil.

He also accused some “bloggers” at State House of betrayal.

Mr Tukuta alleges that the people he worked with resorted to taking poor pictures of President Hichilema using their phones and purporting that they were taken by him, which exposed him to public ridicule.