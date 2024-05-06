The Immigration Department Is Working With Zim To Re-arrest Fugitive Kaizer Zulu

IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR KAIZER ZULU

The Immigration Department is working with co-operating partners and stakeholders to re-arrest fugitive KAIZER ZULU.

Mr. ZULU who was former President EDGAR LUNGU’s political advisor is facing some cases in the courts.

Among the cases he is facing is failure to appear before an immigration office and surrender a diplomatic passport.

Department Public Relations Officer, NAMATI NSHINKA says Mr. ZULU will be re-arrested and brought back to face the law.

Mr. NSHINKA told ZNBC News that the public will be informed on the progress in capturing Mr. ZULU.

Last week, a video went viral on social media platforms allegedly showing Mr. ZULU unwell with paramedics attending to him.