Junior Pope’s mother believes her son was murdered

Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has said that the mother of late actor, Junior Pope, believes her son was murdered.

Emeka Rollas in a recent interview, talked about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother’s surprise that her son drowned. The AGN President further revealed that CPR was conducted on Junior Pope after he was brought out of the water after four hours, but he didn’t make it.

He said;

“I was with his mother yesterday, and all the rumours online are making her feel that her son was killed. I had to let her know that I was also supposed to be in the boat.

“Anybody that said they didn’t perform CPR on Jnr Pope is a liar. He was brought out dead after spending over 4 hours under the water.”