ZAMBIA NEEDS A NEW CONSTITUTION-DR. KASUKA MUTUKWA

Lusaka- Tuesday, 7th May 2024

Former Secretary General of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, Dr Kasuka Mutukwa, has called on Zambia to craft an independent and credible constitution that would guarantee national unity and development.

Appearing on the Conversation Podcast with Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Dr. Mutukwa said the current Constitution allocates too much powers to the Republican President and did not provide wide inclusion in decision-making of the country.

He said the presidential powers where the President appoints persons in all key positions of Government erodes accountability, transparency and removes the practice of meritocracy in Government.

Dr. Mutukwa also called for the change in the electoral system that should include proportional representation to carter for participation of youths, women, persons with disabilities.

Dr. Mutukwa who is also former Nalolo MP, condemned appointments made on the basis of tribe or ethnic lines as this deprived other Zambians that are qualified for such positions and also promotes feelings of exclusion in the country.

Dr. Mutukwa called for an honest national introspection and reflection as Zambia has attained 60 years and needed to discard mistakes of the past.