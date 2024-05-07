UPDATE; Margaret Chisulo not fired- ZNBC board

THE Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) has debunked rumors circulating on social media regarding the alleged dismissal of ZNBC presenter Margaret Chisulo.

ZNBC board chairperson bishop Joseph Kazhila clarified that Chisulo, host of the programme “Open Line,” had not committed any dismissable offence.

Recent events unfolded when a caller speaking in Lozi attempted to contribute to the programme but was declined by the host who stated she could only communicate in English, Bemba, or Nyanja.

Kazhila acknowledged the incident as unfortunate and emphasised the need for it to serve as a learning experience.

He expressed disappointment that even after 60 years of independence, issues of tribalism persist.

He said no tribe or language holds superiority over another.

Kazhila underscored ZNBC’s commitment to upholding administrative structures and procedures to address grievances or negative occurrences among its staff.

“ZNBC has established administrative structures and procedures that are applied whenever a grievance or negative issue arises among its staff,” stated Kazhila.

“No single tribe is superior or inferior to the other. That’s why we are One Zambia, One Nation.”