ZESCO MD EMPLOYS, PROMOTES HIS DAUGHTER

Lusaka- 25/04/2024

State-owned power utility, ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mapani has promoted his daughter, Beenzu Mapani, as a Senior Legal Officer in charge of Litigation in Lusaka.

In 2022, Mapani employed Beenzu as a legal officer.

In a “Private and Confidential” letter of appointment to Beenzu Mapani, ZESCO’s Human Capital and Development Director, Maxwell Saya, informed Beenzu that she will begin on a salary of K18,000 in a senior salary grade ML6.

Beenzu will also be paid 75% and 40% of her monthly basic salary as Housing and Services allowances respectively.

-PF