GOVERNMENT SHOULD STOP MOCKING ZAMBIANS – KALABA

… says a statement attributed to the Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba asking Zambians to stop stressing Government for help makes sad reading.

Lusaka, Friday, April, 26, 2024 [Smart Eagles]

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says it is disappointing that instead of alleviating poverty, the UPND Government has continued to mock Zambians.

Mr. Kalaba said the statement attributed to Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba in one of the Daily Newspapers where she urged jobless and vulnerable citizens to start family planning because they are stressing government for help, makes a sad reading.

He said it is not the duty of the government to determine how many children a couple can have but their role is to ensure that they create a conducive environment for citizens to thrive.

” This is strange, how do they have the courage to address citizens like that? Are they going to start going house to house to check if couples are taking family planning. This is mockery of the highest level,” Mr. Kalaba said.

” The UPND government should be serious for once and stop taking people for granted. They were voted on the premise that they will fix the country and improve the lives of people but from the look of things President Hichilema has lamentably failed,” he said.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister said Zambians should now look to the United Kwacha Alliance for redemption because it is the only movement with the leadership capacity to sort out the mess brought about by the UPND Government.

He said the UPND should be reminded that there popularity has diminished and they are on there way out of Government in 2026.

” Zambians should remain resolute and ensure they kick out UPND in 2026, they have lamentably failed and have now resorted to mocking citizens instead of fulfilling their campaign promises made prior to the 2021 elections,” Mr. Kalaba said.

#SmartEagles2024.