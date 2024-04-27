CONTROVERSY: VIPs MUST STICK TO WRITTEN SPEECHES

It is annoying for us in Public Relations to see your supervisors giving out of the world examples that can cause a communications crisis if it lands in the hands of journalists because mu media tatuseka ichimbuya.

This is why press statements can be ideal but in Government I have seen the relegation of PROs to merely carrying hard copies of speeches ignoring their relevance all together.

Sticking to written speeches is significant in the realm of public communication, especially for public figures like ministers.

Sticking to a written speech can help maintain clarity and consistency in messaging, and it minimizes the risk of misinterpretation or controversy that might arise from off-the-cuff remarks.

In the case of Minister of Community Development, Doreen Mwamba, her situation today drew attention to the importance of adhering to prepared statements.

Honourable Mwamba has been active in delivering statements on various important issues, such as the Social Cash Transfer Programme, gender equality, and social protection programmes and she cannot lose anything by sticking to those important issues.

It is a reminder that public officials are often under scrutiny, and their words can have significant impact.

If the Minister argues that she was misquoted, I can assure you that News Diggers will publish verbatim from a recording, hence, watch your words in the presence of journalists tabaseka ichimbuya.

Therefore, careful consideration and adherence to prepared speeches can be crucial in avoiding misunderstandings and ensuring that the intended message is conveyed accurately to the public and the media.

About the Author:

Bangwe Naviley Chisenga is a Zambian Convergent Freelance Journalist, Ex – Diplomat and Communications Consultant trained at Sharda University in India.