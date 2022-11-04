My grandfather’s mother was white… My white origin is what makes me most educated politician in Southern Africa and genius at everything- Dr Fred M’membe

POINTING OUT TRIBAL INCLINED DECISIONS, ACTIONS OF THIS GOVT IS NOT BEING A TRIBALIST

It’s crass dishonest, ignorance and stupidity for anyone to accuse me of tribalism. Firstly, my ethnic, and even racial, composition make it very difficult and unrealistic for me to be a tribalist or a racist. I directly originate and hail from ten ethnicities and four provinces of our country. And indirectly, I have ethnic links with all the provinces of Zambia. This is my fortune or misfortune!

I am a Toka-Leya. There was this Toka-Leya man from Kalomo who went to what is now Nkeyema and married the daughter of the Nkoya chief, Mwene Kahare, and produced a daughter from whom I descend. I am a Mbunda royal from Mwene Kandala in Yuka, Mabumbu and Mwene Mundu in Liumba, Kalabo. My mother’s grandfather, Ndiyoyi who was the Mukulwakashiko of Lewanika, was a descendant of Mulambwa, the tenth Litunga. Ndiyoyi married a Totela woman from Bwina in Mulobezi – so I am Totela. I am Kwangwa from Kakulo in Ikabako. I am Kwamwenyi and Kwamashi from Silayi, Liuwa, Kalabo. All in all, on my mother’s side I originate from seven ethnicities in Western Province and one in Southern Province.

On my father’s side, I’m a Bemba royal from Mwika in Chinsali. The current Chitimukulu is my cousin. My grandmother, my father’s mother, was Bisa from Makumya on her father’s side – and this is where I was connected to Michael Sata.

My grandfather’s mother was white.

All Lozi or Luyana royals are Lunda. My relative Sikufele is a Mbunda chief in North Western Province. I also have a relative who is a Nkoya chief in North Western Province. It shouldn’t be forgotten that when the Kaonde came to Solwenji from Congo in 1000 AD they found the Nkoya there – so they mixed and became one people. The Mbunda are the same people with the Chokwe, Luchazi and Luvale. So I have a connection with all the ethnicities of North Western Province.

The connection of the Nkoya with the Ila, Sala, Soli and Lenje is well known and beyond dispute. Even the names are same. Nkomeshya is a Nkoya name. Chiti – the first Chitimukulu – died among the Nsenga in what is now Petauke. And it took a year to take his body to Chinsali for burial. The the Bemba royals and Nsenga people are one with a common history and tight historical bonds. Zwangendaba – the father to the first Mpezeni – is buried in Muchinga Province, Chitimukulu’s land. Our Bemba and Ngoni ancestors exchanged blood to bond their togetherness. How can one with this heritage, and the knowledge of it, be a tribalist?

Secondly, my family – both on my father’s and mother’s side – paid a very high price for the independence and oneness of this country for me to divide it. Not less than fifty per cent of the first cabinet of this country were my relatives on my mother’s and father’s side. How can I fail to be a patriot and fail them?

I have fought against Bemba tribalism, Lozi tribalism, Ngoni or Nsenga or Chewa tribalism! I have fought against racism. And I will continue to do so for the remaining part of my life.

Pointing out tribal inclined decisions and actions of this UPND government of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and denouncing them is not being a tribalist.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party