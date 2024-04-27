GWR: Ghanaian student sets new record for hugging 1,123 trees in one hour

A 29-year-old Ghanaian environmental activist and forestry student, Abubakar Tahiru, has etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by hugging 1,123 trees in one hour.

The Guinness World Record announced this on Friday, adding that Tahiru’s accomplishment not only makes him the record holder but also the first person to ever hold this title as he “easily surpassed the minimum requirement of 700.”

The event was said to have taken place at the Tuskegee National Forest in Alabama, USA, where he embraced nearly 19 trees per minute.