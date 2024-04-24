Chizu Wants To Extort Money From Me…the Alleged Siege And Battery Is False – General Paul Mihova

CHIZU WANTS TO EXTORT MONEY FROM ME…THE ALLEGED SIEGE AND BATTERY IS FALSE – GEN MIHOVA

FORMER Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova says journalist Njenje Chizu was hallucinating when he claimed that the former army boss laid siege to his home and tortured him together with his wife.

General Mihova says the alleged incident is in the mind’s eye of the journalist as it never happened therefore the Chizus are not entitled to the reliefs sought as the case is intended to extort money from him.

Chizu who is the media Liaison officer for Vice president Mutale Nalumango and his family, sued the State and general Mihova in the Lusaka High Court for the ‘shell shock’ suffered by his daughter after laying siege to his home.

The journalist who has sued on behalf of his daughter and his wife Chimwemwe are demanding damages for mental torture, inconvenience and anguish as a result of the torture they were subjected to by military personnel under the instructions of general Mihova (Retired) on November 20, 2022.

“The atrocities and malevolent acts by general Mihova were witnessed by the minor who suffered nervous shock in the aftermath of the ordeal orchestrated by the defendants,” the couple said.

“The minor to date exhibits signs of trauma and has constant nightmares and constant fears during the night and has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D).”

But in his defense general Mihova says the allegations that he perpetrated an escaped of assault on the journalist and his family are false and hallucinative.

“Nothing of that nature occured on the material days as this is a figment of the plaintiffs’ own imagination. The allegations are falsehoods and figment of their imaginations and are within the peculiar knowledge of the plaintiffs,” said general Mihova.

“Save as herein before expressly admitted the second defendent denies each and every allegation contained in the plaintifffs statement of claim as iff the same were set forth herein and specifically traversed seriatim.”

Kalemba