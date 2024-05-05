We shall not let you and your peer snakes wreck Zambia for the sake of your bellies, Chris Zumani tells Nevers Mumba

Chris Zumani writes:

To the effect that, I have watched Dr Nevers Mumba’s so-called national address, in the capacity I’m not sure of.

I don’t know whether the backsliden pastor and finished politician was addressing the nation in his capacity as Chief praise singer for HH or not?

Anyway, I would like Dr. Mumba to deny that he never used to benefit from President Edgar Lungu via Kaizar Zulu and Amos Chanda or indeed other aides?

I want him to deny that he didn’t betray Anderson Mazoka, Micheal Sata and the entire opposition alliance in 2003 when they sent him to meet President Levy Mwanawasa. Respond to this issue sir.

Can our dear backsliden Pastor deny that he wasn’t waxing in fat and luxury during President Lungu’s reign just like other MMD factions like Mutati.

Also, Dr Mumba claims that I’m a little known young man who has done nothing for the country. Well, that does not bother me at all. I have studied and taught political science at three different universities since 2004.

He calls me Mr, maliciously, when he knows l have a certificate, bachelor’s degree, masters and PhD degree all in political science. Malice will not change the fact that you are dangerous political snake any sensible sitting president must watch and pray when engaging you.

At the same time, I will not allow my age now at 45 years to limit me from pointing out the treachery, betrayal and double-speaking of irresponsible and ungrateful adults like you who unfortunately have served this country in senior capacities.

This country has had enough of such wrong elements in politics like you and we will not standby and watch you and your peer snakes wreck havoc and divide Zambia for the sake of your bellies.

We are here and we shall take you heard on! What I have given you Dr. Nevers Mumba is a top class integrity test.

So far, you have terribly failed at 15%-we shall ask your friend, HH to declare you a total moral disaster in terms of integrity standards.

Remember, l here and politics is what l am called for by heaven. If you don’t repent and change like Jonah, we are here to critically analyze and expose you.