VIDEO: Catholic Archbishop Alick Banda advises government…to work more, deliver and talk less

Catholic Archbishop Alick Banda advises government…to work more, deliver and talk less

-05.05.24

The leader of Catholic church in Lusaka Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda has advised government to work more to reduce poverty and create jobs and talk less in a labour day address captured on tape.

The archbishop’s emphasized the need for the government of President Hichilema to ´focus on implementing effective policies and initiatives that address poverty reduction and joblessness.´

Poverty levels are at about 64 pc in Zambia while the prices of staple maize meal keep increasing every day as fuel and electricity prices increase.

Archbishop Banda said the ´Catholic Church remains ready to support and collaborate with the government in its efforts to build a better Zambia with less poverty´.



Drawing parallels to the ethos of hard work and perseverance exemplified by St. Joseph the Worker, Archbishop Banda said the crucial role of diligent effort in ensuring the well-being of families and communities.

“It is through work, and indeed hard work, that our families will become stabile! That is how our families out there will put food on the table”



The archbishop said, “Father Salagenta would say ulutoshi. Its through hard work, that ulutoshi kuti lwaba pa table. Therefore you and I let us emulate the works of St Joseph who worked tirelessly not through ukulanda landa plaplaplapla but ukubombafye ukuipompafye. Pantu ukulanda nakubomba fyalipusana. Bonse kuti balenda nomba aba bomba banono”



Because of his unwavering call for equity for poor Zambians, Dr. Banda has in the past referred to as ´Lucifer´ the devil by UPND leader Batuke Imenda and his protégé Mark Simuwe.



Archbishop Banda, however, has not relented in protecting his priest as they speak against poverty neither has been cowed into silence himself.



Mr Imenda has not publicly apologised for calling the highest priest in the Lusaka catholic church a satan leaving relations between President Hichilema´s government and the church frosty.

