EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU REPRESENTED 30 FAMILIES OF THE GABON DISASTER VICTIMS PRO BONO- WON THEM K16 BILLION AT THE TIME

As a man with a heart for the helpless, Mr Edgar Lungu as a lawyer at the time used his own resources and represented 30 families of the April 1993 Gabon air disaster victims to recover K16 million (then K16 billion) as compensation from government for the loss of their loved ones.

The case dragged in court for about 11 years until Mr Lungu used his own resources to represent the bereaved families so that they could be compensated.