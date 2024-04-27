Austerity measure extended to foreign travels for government officials

CABINET has directed that all civil servants travelling out of the country should from now on submit their annual travel plans ahead of their travels for prior approval as one of the austerity measures.

In a circular dated April 24, 2024, Dr Oliver Kalabo, the acting Secretary to Cabinet said that all Ministries and Public Spending Agencies (MPSA’s) shall further have to state the estimated cost of their trips abroad and the economic and social benefits to be realised from the travel.

The circular is directed to Secretary to the Treasury, directors, the Judiciary and all Service Commissions.

Dr Kalabo said the application should indicate the number and job titles of officers to travel https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/