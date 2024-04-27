Kanye West Reignites Feud with J. Cole on Instagram

American rapper and music producer Kanye West has reignited his feud with fellow rapper J. Cole. This unexpected development occurred following Kanye’s return to Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform.

Kanye West shared a provocative cartoon that sparked controversy. The cartoon depicted a conversation between a man and a woman discussing their musical preferences. The conversation took a controversial turn when the woman performed a suggestive act on the man after he revealed that he does not listen to J. Cole’s music. Kanye censored this act with an “18+” emoji, adding to the controversy.

Kanye West disses J.Cole on new song

Earlier that day, Kanye released a remix of the contentious track at the center of the current Hip Hop wars. This remix, which premiered on The Download With Justin Laboy, included pointed remarks aimed at both Drake and J. Cole.

The track begins with Kanye West expressing his support for Kendrick Lamar in his ongoing feud with Drake. It then alludes to the recent allegations of sexual assault against Diddy. The verse concludes with direct jabs at Drake and J. Cole, criticizing their relevance and impact in the music industry.

In a twist of events, an AI-enhanced diss track from Drake surfaced shortly after Kanye’s verse. This track, which features the artificially generated voices of both 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, responded to Kanye’s remix. The track uses lyrics written by Drake and perspectives from the two legends to challenge his adversary to respond.

On Friday, April 19, Drake escalated his feud with Kendrick Lamar by releasing a new track. This track, titled “Taylor Made Freestyle,” embraces artificial intelligence and features the computer-generated voices of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. The track uses these perspectives to pressure Kendrick Lamar to respond.

In the track, Drake references Taylor Swift’s new album and TDE boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. He criticizes Swift and Tiffith’s influence over Kendrick Lamar’s music release schedule.