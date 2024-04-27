SHODDY WORK; AUDITOR GENERAL’S ‘SPECIAL AUDIT REPORT’- Fred M’membe

SHODDY WORK; AUDITOR GENERAL’S ‘SPECIAL AUDIT REPORT’

Mr Hakainde Hichilema has messed up the very important office of the Auditor General.

From the way the previous Auditor General was removed to the way the new one has been appointed, very serious questions arise about the independence and impartiality of this office today.

The quality and credibility of the Auditor General’s reports have been greatly undermined.

It’s unbelievable that the Auditor General can release a audit report on work that is so incomplete and shoddy in his Special Audit Report on External Public Debt for the Republic of Zambia for the Period 1st January 2006 to 31st December 2022 without qualification and disclosing its limitations.

The Auditor General’s conclusions on Mikalile Trading Limited without seeking explanations from the company passes for gross negligence and unbriddled malice.

We urge the Auditor General to immediately withdraw this very embarrassing Special Audit Report and apologise to all those affected in any way by this negligence and shoddy work.

This is what happens in a nation when principles are lost, values are lost, professionalism is lost, or traded on the altar of political expediency.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party