74 YEAR OLD LANDLADY NICKNAMED C5 ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING TENANTS CHILD WHO SUFFERED SWOLLEN BUTTOCKS

April 26, 2024

Police have charged and arrested a 74-year-old woman for the offence of Assault on a Child.

Rhoda Munshini, commonly known as C5, a Land Lady in Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound, is alleged to have assaulted a 2-year-old boy by whipping him on the buttocks with a belt and a cooking stick. The Child sustained swelling buttocks.

The incident occurred on April 23, 2024 around 05:00 hours in old Kanyama compound.

Police investigations revealed that the child was whipped because he was crying too much and that the Land Lady had been complaining that the child was disturbing people in the neighbourhood as a result of his unexplained crying.

It is alleged that the suspect requested the mother to give her the child while claiming that she just wanted to scare him so that he stops crying.

She took the child inside her house and started whipping him. When the 35-year-old mother heard her child crying uncontrollably, she forced her way into the Land Lady’s house and grabbed back her child. She reported the matter to Police after noticing that her child had injuries.

Police officers immediately arrested and detained the suspect in Police custody while the child was rushed to Kanyama Level One Hospital where he was treated and later discharged. His condition is said to be stable.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer