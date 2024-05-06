ZAMBIA AT 60: THE CASE FOR NATIONALISING ZAMBIA’S MINES

By Mpika Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga

Thousands of youths are unemployed and millions of Zambians wallowing in abject poverty today. Therefore, as Zambia celebrates its 60th anniversary of independence, it is time to revisit a crucial issue that has been a subject of debate for decades – the ownership and control of the country’s mining industry, the economic backbone of the nation.

When the UNIP government nationalized the mines in 1969, it was a bold move that allowed Zambians to directly benefit from their country’s mineral wealth. Under government ownership, the mining industry provided employment opportunities, skills development, social services, and significant revenue that was reinvested into the country’s development. This period was marked by a sense of national pride and sovereignty, as Zambia asserted control over its natural resources.

However, the privatization of the mines in 1997 has failed to deliver the promised benefits to the Zambian people. Over the past 25 years, there is little tangible evidence that the country has reaped the rewards of its mineral wealth. Instead, we have witnessed limited job opportunities for Zambians, environmental degradation, allegations of tax evasion and corruption, and an over-reliance on a single industry that leaves the economy vulnerable to global commodity price fluctuations.

As a major copper producer, Zambia should be reaping the benefits of its mineral resources. Yet, the majority of Zambians have seen little to no improvement in their standard of living, while the mining companies, often foreign-owned, continue to amass wealth at the expense of the nation.

It is time for Zambia to reclaim its economic sovereignty and nationalize the mines. This would allow the government to exercise greater control over the industry, ensuring that the benefits are more equitably distributed among the Zambian people. Nationalization would enable the government to invest in training and developing a local talent pool, strengthen environmental regulations and enforcement, and diversify the economy to reduce the over-reliance on mining.

Furthermore, the revenue generated from the nationalized mines could be used to fund critical social services, infrastructure development, and other initiatives that would improve the lives of all Zambians, not just the privileged few.

The precedent set by the UNIP government’s nationalization of the mines in 1969 demonstrates the potential for this strategy to drive Zambia’s economic and social progress. As we celebrate 60 years of independence, let us reclaim our rightful control over our nation’s mineral wealth and build a more prosperous and equitable future for all Zambians.