MKUSHI NURSES IN FEAR OF WIZARDS HAVING S333X WITH THEM IN THEIR SLEEP

Nurses at Kakushi Rural health Centre in Chief Shaibila’s area in Mkushi District are reported to be living in fear following alleged sexual encounters with suspected wizards.

Mkushi District Commissioner, Jonathan Kapungwe says he has received reports from female nurses alleging that suspected wizards are having sex with them in their sleep at night.

Mr Kapungwe was speaking during a community meeting at Kakushi Primary School in Mkushi District.

He cautioned residents in the area against harassing officers who he said were sent to take development through provision of healthcare services.

“Government workers are agents of development but if you continue to harass them in this manner I’m hearing, it means you don’t want development,” he said.

Mr Kapungwe implored communities to accept civil servants being deployed to their areas and stop harassing them through witchcraft practices in order to foster development.

Speaking during the same occasion, Mkushi Education Standards Officer (ESO), Maureen Kolomwe appealed to parents in Chief Shaibila’s area to desist from marrying off their children at a tender age.

Ms Kolomwe observed that some parents have continued to marry off their children at a tender age.

“Children should be allowed to complete their secondary education so that they can contribute effectively to the development of the district and the nation at large,” she said.

Ms Kolomwe also called upon key stakeholders to step up efforts that will help prevent defilement, early pregnancies and child marriages and also ensure that appropriate action is taken against the perpetrators.