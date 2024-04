UPDATE: MR RAINFORD KALABA HAS BEEN DISCHARGED FROM THE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL-ADULT

Mr. Rainford Kalaba has been discharged from the UTH-Adult where he was admitted after being involved in a road traffic accident two weeks ago.

Today marks exactly 14 days from the time of his admission.

He is going to recuperate at his family home.

Nzeba Chanda

Public Relations Officer

UTH -Adult