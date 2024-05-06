JUNKIES STONE LILANDA ESTATE, LOOT SHOPS

A group of teenagers (junkies) this morning around 10 hours marched along Lilanda road from Lilanda station going towards down Kawama station stoning and breaking shops mainly for Rwandees and some Zambian shops as well as tutembas and Airtel money booths. Cars were stoned too.

Some people have have been beaten and some robbed. One woman has been beaten and robbed of K1,500 cash, cell phone and handbag as people helplessly watched. They then proceeded to the nearby Desai road and repeated the same act armed with stones. In Desai they actually looted shops whose owners received no warning of the impending attack and as a result delayed closing. Only 3 or 4 cops responded to the chaos. Of course they could not do anything against 100 or so kids armed with stones. Police miserably failed and runaway.

One would have expected police to have responded with 10 or so vehicles armed to the teeth especially that this has already happened more than 3 times so far between January and today. In the last one in March, a young man was actually stabbed and Killed in full view of his parents around 09 hrs. We hear that some suspects are in police custody right now. This didn’t happen at night but in the morning.

Zesco also lost a transformer which was stoned till it caught fire and burned completely. The question: what is the government doing? Allowing lawlessness of this kind which has left residents completely helpless.

These are worse than the PF cadres because unlike PF cadres who exclusively only attacked political opponents these junkies are attacking anyone. In today’s attack a baby has reportedly been left with head injuries as the junkies attacked the house and broke windows were the infant was sleeping as parents scampered for safety running away and taking refuge anywhere away from their home.