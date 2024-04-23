Rainford Kalaba Should Thank God A Million Times – Moise Katumbi

KALABA SHOULD THANK GOD A MILLION TIMES – KATUMBI

By Cosmas Chongo Mulenga

TP Mazembe President Moise Katumbi says Rainford Kalaba should thank God a million times for saving his life after his involvement in a fatal road accident that claimed one life on 13th April, 2024.

Katumbi was speaking at the University Teaching Hospital when he visited Kalaba.

He says if it was not for God, Kalaba would have not been alive today.

Katumbi has since applauded UTH for the good job done in treating Kalaba as he is hopeful that the former Chipolopolo skipper will play again.

He has also thanked government for its efforts towards Kalaba’s recovery, further expressing gratitude to the Zambian people for their prayers.

In his 12 years of play for the Congolese side, Kalaba won the CAF Champions league, Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup before he decided to hang his boots on the field of play last year.- Diamond TV