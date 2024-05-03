Analysing ‘snakes’ that will bite, swallow HH in 2026

It is said that “opportunistic people are masters of taking advantage of favourable circumstances”.

Ransom Riggs warned that, “An opportunist disguised as a friend can be every bit as dangerous as an outright enemy.”

If there is one activity that shows how cunning human beings can be, it is the field of politics.

Those who were your sworn enemies yesterday today stand tall as your chief praise singers and even pretend to understand you and your party manifesto better than those who toiled to usher the cipani into government. In Zambia, political opportunism reigns high. It is a sphere of “everyone belongs to everyone else”. The men and women who practice this political resourcefulness are shameless at best. In less than a year, we saw how business executives and bank chief executive officers who used to jog with Edgar Lungu when he was president vanished in thin air. They seamlessly found new adhesive, clothing, and today are firmly glued to Hakainde Hichilema and his new dawn administration. Other politicians and tenderpreneurs have similarly distanced themselves from Edgar and are now in a bromance with Hakainde. They seem to know and understand Hakainde’s perceived leadership qualities better than those he toiled with for 15 solid years in opposition.

How they have suddenly seen the UPND to be a nationalist party, HH as a unifier and the economic saviour we needed, is confounding. We know of people who even ahead of the 2021 polls were calling HH a tribalist, a kachema who can’t run the country, among other things. But today they have changed their colours like a chameleon. Surprisingly, even Hakainde has embraced them as his lieutenants. They are his new strategists, political and business confidants. If Hakainde is not careful he will cry alone in the political wilderness!

We know politicians are choosy – pernickety – when it comes to advice. They simply won’t take it from anywhere. They first look at the face such opinion or warning is coming from.

However, we urge Hakainde and his team to pay attention to Dr Chris Zumani Zimba’s warning.

Dr Zimba warns of slippery political traitors who pay false allegiance to HH.

“As we speak today, there are many Zambians as we[ll] as political leaders who are behaving exactly like this snake around President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) projecting false friendship when they mean to eat big and dump him soon – they are evil. These are slippery political traitors who pay false allegiance to HH and are manipulatively dancing treachery at Community House today because of what they are benefiting for now and nothing else,” Dr Zimba charges in his writeup titled: 12 most poisonous snakes that will bite and dump HH in 2026 after his shameful defeat – Part 1. “In 2026 when HH is shamelessly detested, politically rejected and brutally defeated by a countrywide mob of voters, these snakes – political traitors will automatically evaporate from him, denounce Bally and start singing for the new republican

president. Snakes can never befriend man perpetually, they just pretend to be cool as long as they’re warm and comfortable. But trust me, snakes soon betray, strike and sometimes kill their own host with their inherit poison. HH must wait for 2026. If HH thinks he is a big snake of our politics specialised in mingalato, he is fooling himself because he now faces bigger and better deadly pythons. He will be nicely swallowed and chewed into pieces! In 2026, Bally will be fixed by voters and his anaconda snakes will eat him alive and vanish to their new host!”

As they say the people with the best advice are usually the ones who have been through the most! Hakainde may not like Chris because the man served under Edgar, but he is worthy listening to because he’s talking about his experiences too. Chris as a researcher and former political advisor to Edgar is also talking about how his former boss has been deserted by some of his once loudest praise singers – empty tins that projected themselves as experts on almost every subject. Today, they have shifted their allegiance to Hakainde, a man they called kachema, a novice in politics. And they can’t even greet Edgar because he no longer has political power. Hmmm, so soon! These are very dangerous characters that Hakainde, if he is wise, which we expect him to be, should not entertain. They are truly turncoats whose only interest is their mouths- THE MAST