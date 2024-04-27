Rick Ross Jabs Drake Again As He Escalates ‘Beef’ With New Video, Shows Off Wealth

In the latest of the ongoing feud between Rick Ross and Drake, Ross has released a new video that is stirring up the rap world.

The video, Champagne Moments, directed by Shula The Don, is a direct jab at Drake, filled with taunts and bragging.

It features Ross in an aeroplane hangar, a grand and gritty setting. He leans against a classic car, surrounded by luxury bottles of Belaire Rosé and Bumbu rum. These props are more than just product placements, they symbolise Ross’s success and millionaire status.

As the video progresses, Ross is shown enjoying a joint, a nod to his laid-back yet lavish lifestyle. He also takes the opportunity to promote his annual car and bike show, an event that celebrates his love for high-end vehicles and his community’s culture.

The video‘s climax is as bold as it is humorous. Rick Ross points and laughs directly at the camera, a clear message to his rival. He then lifts his shirt to show his belly, a move that mocks Drake’s alleged cosmetic surgery. This act is Ross’s way of saying he’s comfortable in his skin, contrasting the accusations he levels at Drake.

The song itself is a response to Drake’s Push Ups and doesn’t pull any punches. Ross accuses Drake of changing his appearance to distance himself from his heritage.

The feud between the two artists is not just about music, it is personal. Rick Ross reveals the reason behind their falling out, citing a legal move by Drake that targeted a mutual acquaintance.

Drake, never one to shy away from a battle, responded with his trademark wit on social media. He shared a conversation with his mother, making light of the situation and turning the insult back on Ross.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ross highlighted an incident involving NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama declined Drake’s invitation, choosing loyalty to his friends over a moment in the spotlight.